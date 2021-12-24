New Year's Gift: Minimum Wage Rises To $13 Hourly

If you're working a minimum wage job, you're due for a raise starting with the New Year.

New Jersey’s statewide minimum wage will increase by $1 to $13 per hour for most workers, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

The increase is part of legislation signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2019 that gradually raises the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2024 for most workers.

The Garden State’s minimum wage was $8.60 hourly when Murphy took office in 2018,

Under the law, seasonal and small employers (with fewer than six workers) have until 2026 to reach $15 per hour. The minimum hourly wage for these workers will increase to $11.90 hourly on Jan. 1, up from $11.10.

Tipped workers will see their minimum cash wage rise by $1 to $5.13 an hour, with employers able to claim a $7.87 tip credit. If the minimum cash wage plus an employee’s tips do not equal at least the state minimum wage, then the employer must pay the employee the difference.

Agricultural workers were given until 2027 to reach the $15-an-hour minimum wage. Farm workers will see their minimum hourly wage increase to $11.05, up from $10.44.

Long-term care facility direct care staff will see their minimum wage rise by $1 to $16 hourly.

