New Tenants Announced At Bergen Town Center

Some new stores are sweetening up the Bergen Town Center.

Crumbl Cookies is one of several new stores opening at the shopping center in Paramus.

The cookie shop has been expanding throughout the Garden State, with locations in Holmdel, Ocean Township, Clark and Cherry Hill.

Another store coming to Bergen Town Center is Haagen Daaz. This will be the second Haagen Daaz location in Paramus, with another at the Westfield Garden State Plaza.

Also set to open at the Bergen Town Center is Journeys, which sells footwear for teens, Perfumania, a fragrance retailer and Bond Vet, a full-service veterinary clinic.

J. Crew, which currently operates two stores at the Bergen Town Center, will be combining into one flagship location.

