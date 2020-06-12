New Rules: Here Are The Guidelines For NJ's Personal Care Businesses

New Jersey's personal care businesses are going to look a whole lot different.

Set to reopen after the COVID-19 shutdown June 22, the salons and parlors will be operating under a new set of standards, released in part by state officials Friday.

The guidelines apply to beauty salons, barber shops, makeup shops, day and medical spas (not saunas, steam rooms or bathing facilities), electrology facilities, hair braiding shops, massage parlors, nail salons, tanning salons and tattoo parlors.

The Division of consumer Affairs was expected to release an administrative order containing comprehensive standards and protocols that the businesses must abide by.

Gov. Phil Murphy noted some of them on Friday:

Services by appointment only

Prescreening and temperature checks for staff and clients

Clients and staff members must remain six feet apart unless separated by some sort of barrier

Everyone must wear a face covering at all time unless a client is receiving a treatment that requires the mask's removal. Should that happen, staff providing services should utilize a face shield, goggles or table shield.

Strict sanitation regulations will be applied, Murphy added. Capacity regulations have not yet been set.

Personal care businesses in New Jersey have been closed since March 21, when Gov Phil Murphy's executive order closing personal care services went into effect.

New Jersey on Monday, June 15 is entering the second stage of the coronavirus restart and recovery, when nonessential retail and restaurants with outdoor dining can reopen at 50 percent capacity.

New Jersey's pools and non-contact, organized outdoor sports can resume on June 22, along with salons. Youth day camps can reopen July 6.

Several salons have tried to defiantly reopen, including Brick and Mirror Beauty Bar in Morris County. The salon ultimately decided not to reopen -- staff members did not feel safe and Murphy apparently threatened to revoke their business license, the owners said in a Facebook video.

Union City barber Edwin Ramirez invented a plexiglass barrier -- "Shield on Wheels" -- which could be a game-changer for others in his field.

Lillian Lee works on a client. Contributed

Some salons are taking further measures to ensure safety at their shops, including Lillian Lee. Lee said she will be following guidelines put forth by the CDC, New Jersey State Board of Cosmetology and Hairstyling as well as those put forth by the governor's office. Those are:

Staggered appointments and limiting clients/stylist in salon per hour. there will be fewer appts. available per day

Upon arrival, clients must call the salon in from their car and wait there until the receptionist welcomes them in. Clients must bring their own mask for safety and comfort. At an additional cost, disposable masks are available

Stylists will be using CDC recommended PPE (i.e., disposable face masks and capes for clients). Clients must change into a provided smock for the duration of the appointment

The entire area, chair, tools and surfaces will be disinfected after every appointment. Daily deep cleanings will occur

