NEW RANKINGS: 2 New Jersey Towns Named Among Safest In Nation

A new report from Safewise determined the 100 safest towns in the U.S., and two Garden State locations ranked among the top 10.

The study compared FBI crime report data and population information for 2019 — the most recent year the data was available — while excluding towns with populations below 5,000 and above 15,000.

Cities that neglected to report complete crime data to the FBI were excluded as well.

Shockingly, five cities tied for the coveted number-one spot:

Lewisboro Town, New York

Luzerne Township, Pennsylvania

Sleepy Hollow Village, New York

Thetford Township, Michigan

Weiser, Idaho

Shortly down the list, you’ll find New Hanover Township, which came in at number seven, as well as Matawan, which ranked tenth.

In total, 27 New Jersey towns made the list, giving the Garden State more entries than any other state. New York came second with 17 towns, Massachusetts had 13 and Pennsylvania had eight.

Click here to view the full list from Safewise.

