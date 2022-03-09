New Orleans Woman Stopped With Loaded Gun At Newark Airport

TSA officers nabbed a New Orleans woman trying to carry a loaded gun onto a flight at Newark Airport, authorities said.

The .40-caliber Smith & Wesson weapon wasn't loaded as it passed through the checkpoint X-Ray machine’s monitor, although an ammo magazine that the woman had was, the Transportation Security Administration's Lisa Farbstein said on Wednesday, March 9

She told them she was running late for her flight and didn't have enough time to pack the firearm in a checked bag, Farbstein said.

Officers immediately alerted the Port Authority police, who arrested the woman on weapons charges, she said.

In addition to criminal charges, she'll be fined heavily for bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint, Farbstein said.

"If you want to transport your gun for your flight, you need to take the time to properly pack it, just like you take the time to pack your other items for a trip,” said Thomas Carter, the TSA’s federal security director for New Jersey. “Running late for a flight is no excuse."

Travelers cannot carry guns onto planes under any circumstances, TSA officials say. You can travel with them in checked baggage -- and only if they're properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter.

Firearms must be unloaded in a hard-sided locked case that's packed separately from ammunition, Farbstein said. The locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared, she said.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website: Transporting Firearms and Ammunition (TSA.gov)

Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into the thousands of dollars, depending on various circumstances, Farbstein said. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits.

You can find the penalties here: Civil Enforcement (TSA.gov)

