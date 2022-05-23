New North Jersey Wawa Opens This Week With Free Coffee All Day

Wawa is opening yet another North Jersey location.

The newest store is expected to open Thursday, May 26 in North Bergen.

To mark the occasion, Wawa will host a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m., and will offer free coffee to toast the community that day and on June 5.

In addition, Thursday’s Grand Opening will honor local first responders from the North Bergen Police Department and North Hudson Regional Fire & Rescue with Wawa’s signature “Hoagies for Heroes” tribute.

Doors officially open at 8 a.m., with the first 100 customers receiving limited-edition Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirts.

Wawa, 7408 Tonnelle Ave, North Bergen.

