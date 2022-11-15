Contact Us
New Newark Liberty Airport Terminal 'Honors Our History And Our Future': Gov. Murphy

The new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Governor Phil Murphy
The new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport. Photo Credit: Twitter/ Governor Phil Murphy

State officials officially unveiled the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The $2.7 billion infrastructure project is the largest design-build project in New Jersey’s history, according to Gov. Phil Murphy who toured the facility.

Not only will Terminal A create more than $4.6B in regional economic activity, but it will also: generate 2,500 jobs and serve more than 13 million annual visitors, Murphy said.

“In every corner, Terminal A honors our history and our future,” Murphy said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. 

The new terminal also celebrates local artists.

