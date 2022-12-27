New Milford Woman Shot 3X In Elmwood Park, Manhunt Underway

BREAKING NEWS: A New Milford woman was rushed into surgery after she was found shot in a car outside a Fair Lawn 7-Eleven early Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Police were searching for the gunman, Police Chief Michael Foligno said following the shooting shortly before 5:30 p.m. Dec. 27.

He was believed to be driving a white pickup truck with the New Jersey license plate A81-PAW, according to broadcast alerts.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team made entry at the home of the suspected shooter's girlfriend on Lincoln Avenue in Elmwood Park, but he wasn't there, the chief said.

The 50-something victim -- who is friends with the alleged gunman's girlfriend -- apparently was shot somewhere else before ending up at the convenience store on Broadway (Route 4) off the corner of Fairlawn Parkway in Fair Lawn.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the victim or someone else had been driving.

She was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.