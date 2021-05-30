New Milford PD: Medical Episode Causes 5-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash Near River Edge

Five vehicles in all were heavily damaged in a chain-reaction crash after a driver suffered a medical episode on a busy New Milford road.

The 32-year-old Honda driver from Beverly, MA was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center following the crash on New Bridge Road shortly before 4:30 p.m., Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

Taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center was a 60-year-old Jeep driver from Tenafly, Van Saders said.

Refusing medical attention were two women, both 48 – one from Tenafly who was driving a Nissan and another from Rutherford who was driving a BMW – as well as a 52-year-old New Milford woman was driving a Toyota, the lieutenant said.

Ambulances from EHMC and Holy Name Medical Center and two HUMC paramedic rigs took care of the assessments and medical transportations, he said.

New Milford police handled the accident and investigation, assisted by their colleagues from River Edge, Van Saders added.

Tenafly Auto Collision towed all five vehicles, he said.

