New Milford PD: Knives, Crack Found During Stop, Passaic County Couple Busted

A New Milford police stop turned up knives, crack and outstanding warrants on both the driver and passenger, authorities said.

Offficer Nick Williams and backup Officer Andy Lignos found the warrants on the Passaic County couple -- Maria Mezerenez, 35, and her passenger, ex-con Benjamin Quirindongo, 38, during the late-night Saturday stop, Police Chief Brian Clancy said.

They also found crack and drug paraphernalia in plain view, along with an 8-inch serrated knife, a 3½-inch shank and a box cutter, all of which were "immediately reachable" under the driver's seat, the chief said.

Quirindongo, who was carrying more crack, was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on drug and weapons charges, Clancy said.

Passaic County sheriff's officers took custody of Mezerenez, he said.

