New Milford Driver Charged With Fleeing Critical Palisades Park Pedestrian Crash

A New Milford driver who sped off after his vehicle struck and critically injured a pedestrian in Palisades Park was arrested after witnesses got his license plate number, authorities said.

Nicholas Sodano, 57, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck the 53-year-old woman shortly before 1:30 p.m. last Thursday outside the Chase Bank building on Bergen Boulevard, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The victim, who was found on the side of the roadway with several injuries, was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where her condition worsened, responders said.

She remained in critical condition Tuesday, Musella confirmed.

Several witnesses described the vehicle – including the license plate number – for responding police, the prosecutor said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Sodano, who is single and unemployed, was arrested Monday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury following an investigation by Musella’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and borough police.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

