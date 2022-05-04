New Jersey's 'Suitcase Killer' Case Debuts As Lifetime Movie This Summer

A New Jersey homicide with Virginia ties will be detailed in a new Lifetime movie, set for release later this year.

"Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story," premiers June 18. The movie is a retelling of how the mom of two and ex-fertility nurse, of Woodbridge, killed her husband to continue an alleged affair.

McGuire was found guilty of using a power saw to cut up her husband, Navy veteran William "Bill" McGuire, and putting his body parts into suitcases. Prosecutors say she chucked the luggage into the Chesapeake Bay, but the suitcases later washed up on Virginia Beach.

The former nurse remains held at the troubled Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Clinton, where she is serving a life sentence.

The Lifetime film will star Candice King as Melanie, Michael Roark as Bill, Jackson Hurst as Brad, the doctor with whom Melanie had an affair, and Wendie Malick as Assistant Attorney General Patti Prezioso, Bloody Disgusting said citing Lifetime.

The case was previously featured on an episode of ABC News' 20/20 where Melanie has insisted she is innocent, People reports.

The case has also been highlighted on NBC’s “Dateline,” TruTV’s “The Investigators” and Investigation Discovery’s “Deadly Affairs,” NJ.com reports. McGuire is serving a life sentence in Clinton, New Jersey, the outlet reports.

