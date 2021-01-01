Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

New Jersey's First 2021 Baby Born At Stroke Of Midnight

Cecilia Levine
Baby Damon was born to Jessica and Steve Palaia, of Pompton Lakes, right at the stroke of midnight. Photo Credit: The Valley Hospital
Happy New Year -- and happy birthday to these babies!

While some were out celebrating the new year, others were going into labor.

These are the first babies of the 2021 in New Jersey.

The Valley Hospital welcome a baby boy right at the stroke of midnight.

Baby Damon was born to Jessica and Steve Palaia, of Pompton Lakes. He weighed 6 pounds and 6 ounces, and measured 19 ½ inches long.

The first baby born at Holy Name Medical Center was Jyson Wang at 7:23 a.m. His parents are Ying and Xuejun Wang, of Edgewater.

Jyson was 7 pounds and 11 ounces, measuring 19.5 inches long.

This is a developing story. Check back for more. Hospitals may email clevine@dailyvoice.com to contribute.

