New Jerseyans Still Scrambling To Get COVID-19 Tests Before Christmas

New Jersey residents are back waiting in long lines for COVID-19 tests on Thursday.

Some took off work to stand in line for their appointment after having done the same on Wednesday, only to be turned away.

Bagels and coffee were being distributed to people waiting in line at LevelUp MD Urgent Care in Bloomfield around 8:15 a.m. Some had gotten there as early as 7 a.m. The approximate wait time was 2 hours.

Residents waiting at the Paramus Municipal Pool testing site stayed for nearly three hours before being tested.

Daily Voice's Instagram followers reported the following wait times on Wednesday:

9 hours at MD Urgent Care in Union

5 hours at Urgent Care in Midland Park

1.5 hours at Know Now in Teaneck

4 hours at MyDoc in Garfield

6 hours at Prompt MD in Weehawken

2 hours at MedRite in Springfield

2.5 hours at PM Pediatrics in Livingston

People lined up outside of Clifton's CityMD location at 6:15 a.m., nearly two hours before doors opened. Lines also trailed down Union Avenue in Passaic for a test at MedRite Urgent Care.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

