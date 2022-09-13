New Jerseyans Hurt In Railing Collapse File Lawsuit Against Washington Commanders

A handful of New Jersey football fans are suing the Washington Commanders over a nearly-fatal incident after a game in January 2021, as reported by various news outlets.

After a game against the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Jalen Hurts was greeting fans when a railing collapsed, injuring multiple spectators who fell between five and 10 feet onto concrete at FedEx Field.

Four of the individuals who were hurt in the incident are suing the Commanders for gross negligence, seeking $300,000 to compensate for their physical and emotional pain, ESPN says.

Soon after the incident, Hurts asked the NFL what they could do in response to such a serious incident.

The suit, filed in the US District Court of Maryland, also names FedEx Field owner Washington Football Stadium Inc. and Contemporary Services Corporation, and says the fans were treated indifferently after the incident.

The Commanders did not respond to request for comment from ESPN.

