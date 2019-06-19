Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
New Jersey Officials Investigating If Workers Intentionally Sprayed Baby Falcons Off Skyscraper

Cecilia Levine
The 5- or- 6-week old birds were sprayed by window washers Sunday in or near their nest on top of a Jersey City skyscraper.
The 5- or- 6-week old birds were sprayed by window washers Sunday in or near their nest on top of a Jersey City skyscraper. Photo Credit: Conserve Wildlife Foundation of NJ

A video showing Jersey City window washers spraying a nest of endangered falcons has prompted an investigation.

Animal-lovers are livid over the footage that on Sunday morning captured a pair of workers climbing up to the roof of a Hudson Street skyscraper and spraying the birds that have been nesting there for nearly two years.

Three sister falcons were on the ledge at the time of the incident and can be heard calling and dive-bombing in an attempt to keep the workers away from the others, who were estimated to be between  5 and 6 weeks-old, the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of NJ said.

As a result of the window washer, two of the falcons fell from the nest.

One was taken to The Raptor Trust in Long Hill and treated for injuries. The other has yet to be found.

The incident is being investigated by the NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife, the foundation said.

The workers remained in that area for the majority of the day until state wildlife officials were able to reach building engineers to escort the workers away.

The video "clearly shows that the window washers were aware that these state endangered birds were present and were actively trying to remove them from the area so they could do their job," the foundation said in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened by this and will keep you all updated on the status of these majestic birds."

