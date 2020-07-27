New Jersey Man, 30, Drowns In Delaware River

The body of a New Jersey man was recovered from the Delaware River in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area over the weekend, according to a National Park Service spokeswoman.

The 30-year-old man who drowned Sunday won't be identified until his family is notified, Kathleen Sandt said in a news release.

Numerous reports of a body floating upstream in the river from the Route 80 toll bridge that connects Monroe and Warren counties came into to the parks communications center around 5 p.m., Sandt said.

River patrol, park services rangers and local volunteers responded within minutes. The man's body was recovered in less than an hour and brought to the boat ramp on the PA side, where the Monroe County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead, according to Sandt.

The man was among several large groups of people at the site Sunday afternoon, Sandt said, noting the site off of Old Mine Road in Warren County is not a designated swimming area.

The incident marks the fourth drowning in the river within the recreation area in a little more than four weeks.

The first occurred on June 21, when a 20-year old man drowned attempting to swim across the Delaware River at Milford Beach. The second was July 18, when a 51-year old tuber slipped out of his inner-tube and under the water.

A 32-year man lost his life while swimming at Bushkill Access on July 20. None of the victims were wearing life jackets.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.