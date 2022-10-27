New Jersey Deportees Freed After Being Subject To 'Inhumane Conditions' In Haitian Prison

A pair of New Jersey men being held in a Haitian prison in deplorable and frightening conditions have been released, NorthJersey.com reports.

Elizabeth residents Billy Balisage, 42, and Patrick Julney, 38, were among 30 deportees released seemingly at random on Monday, Oct. 24, the outlet said. Both had been deported by US officials for non-citizens who had committed crimes, for Balsiage that was a drug conviction and for Julney those were drug and robbery convictions, the outlet said.

Julney told the outlet he witnessed police shooting people in the face, subsisted on minimal food and clean water, suffered extreme overcrowding and was in the prison amid a cholera outbreak that left a Florida man dead.

Several other deportees remain in the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince as activists continue to rally for their freedom.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

