New Jersey Corrections Officer Jumped By Inmate Who Then Freed Others: Report

An inmate at Hudson County jail allegedly beat a corrections officer unconscious before grabbing his keys to release his fellow inmates over the weekend, NJ.com reports citing a criminal complaint filed by the police.

Jerry Papo Bonilla was severely beaten by Kelvin Jamison, 22, who was being held in jail as he awaited trial for a domestic violence arrest and weapons offenses, NJ.com previously reported.

Bonilla was alongside a nurse making rounds to give medications when Jamison knocked him unconscious, grabbed his keys, and unlocked the doors to nine cells at 9:35 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, the outlet said.

Jamison then went back and delivered additional blows to the officer, leaving him with a concussion, facial contusions, and an ear laceration, NJ.com says.

New charges have been filed against Jamison including attempted murder and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, the outlet says citing the criminal complaint.

More than $8,000 had been raised as of Wednesday, July 20 on a GoFundMe for Bonilla's wife and children.

