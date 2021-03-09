New Child-Sex Charges Filed Against Onetime Teaneck Personal Trainer, Total Increases To 16

Child sex abuse charges continue to pile up against a former personal fitness trainer from Teaneck.

The total number of related counts against August Samek increased to 16 when Bergen County prosecutor's detectives charged him late last week with sexually assaulting a pre-teen.

Overall, jail records show that prosecutor's investigators have now charged Samek over the past year and a half with:

seven total counts of sexual assault on a victim under 13;

two counts of aggravated sexual assault on a victim under 13;

five total counts of child endangerment through sexual conduct;

two counts of lewdness;

Samek, 47, originally was charged with sexually assaulting a pre-teen in August 2019.

The married Canadian national -- whom prosecutors described as “chronically unemployed” -- spent 18 days in the Bergen County Jail before a judge allowed his release, with conditions, pending trial.

Samek was returned to the jail a month later after new child-sex allegations emerged, records show.

A judge released him once again only a week later.

He remained free until an incident four months ago.

Samek was under house arrest as part of his last release when Teaneck police responding to a 911 call arrested him for aggravated domestic violence assault on Nov. 11, criminal records show.

The victim was taken to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck with head and arm injuries, as well as with dizziness, nausea and vomiting, according to according to a criminal complaint warrant on file at the Bergen County Courthouse in Hackensack.

Prosecutor’s detectives charged Samek with two counts of aggravated assault.

They accused him of “obstructing the breathing or blood circulation” by “placing a pillow over [the victim’s] face, blocking [the victim’s] nose and mouth,” the complaint says.

This time, a judge ordered that Samek remain held in the county jail after an ongoing investigation produced more charges involving underage sex abuse, records show.

That’s where he’s remained.

Two weeks ago, Teaneck police contacted , Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella's Special Victims Unit with even more allegations.

An investigation produced new charges of sex assault on a minor and child endangerment, the prosecutor said Monday.

A first appearance was scheduled on the new charges this Wednesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, he said.

The aggravated domestic assault charges from November also still stand.

Musella, meanwhile, wondered whether there might be any more underage victims. He asked that they or those who may know them contact his office's tip line at (201) 226-5532.

Or call the prosecutor's office at (201) 646-2300 (Monday through Friday) or (201) 642-5962 after hours.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.