New Bergen COVID-19 Test Site For First Responders, Health Care Workers Only Opens Sunday

Jerry DeMarco
At the BCC coronavirus testing center in Paramus.
At the BCC coronavirus testing center in Paramus. Photo Credit: NJ National Guard

The first drive-thru coronavirus testing site in New Jersey dedicated solely to first responders and health care workers opens Sunday afternoon at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus.

Only first responders and health care professionals who live or work in Bergen County will be tested at the site -- but only after they are screened first, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said.

To be screened, Tedesco said, symptomatic first responders and health care workers must first:

  • complete a brief survey located at https://www.newbridgehealth.org ;
  • see a Telehealth doctor;
  • obtain a confirmation code number from the doctor to present at the drive-thru testing site.

They also must provide accredited identification.

“Bergen County first responders and health care professionals who are symptomatic should please take advantage of our mobile, drive-thru test site at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center,” Tedesco said Saturday.

“These are the men and women on the front lines who are working to keep our 1 million residents safe from COVID-19," he added. "The sooner we help our first responders and health care professionals recover, the more people they will be able to treat.”

The site opens at 12:30 p.m. at New Bridge Medical Center at 230 East Ridgewood Ave.

