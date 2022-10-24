Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Netflix Is About To Start Charging You To Share Your Password

Cecilia Levine
Sharing your Netflix password will soon come with a price.

Starting in early 2023, Netflix will allow only one "home account" and charge for every "sub account" added to that account — up to five, the company announced.

The new payment plan was rolled out as an experiment in Argentina, Dominican Republic, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, where customers paid $2.99 to add a sub account.

Netflix did not immediately say how much sub accounts will cost Americans.

