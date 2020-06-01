Nearly 30 Looters Ransack Linden Sneaker Store

Authorities are investigating an overnight smash-and-grab robbery at a Linden sneaker store.

Between 20 and 30 people broke the glass windows of Snipes sneaker and clothing store at Aviation Plaza around 12:15 a.m. Monday, Linden police said.

The group went into the W. Edgar Road store and stole various merchandise before fleeing in multiple directions, police said.

It is unclear if the burglary is related to similar incidents at Snipes stores throughout New Jersey and Philadelphia area, according to police.

"Contrary to online reports, however, this was an isolated incident and there is no evidence to suggest this crime is in any way related to earlier protests in the area which were, by all accounts, entirely peaceful," local police said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau, and anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Tim Hubert at (908) 474-8532.

