Nearly 2 Dozen MVC Agencies At Capacity, Another Location Closes After Employee Tests Positive

Nearly two dozen of New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission agencies agencies were closed as of 11:30 Monday morning after reaching capacity.

Additionally, a Newark center was closed for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The Newark Regional Service Center shut last Friday and is expected to reopen Oct. 16. The center handles driver's license transactions.

A Jersey City agency that's been closed after an employee tested positive was expected to reopen Tuesday.

Officials said the volume experienced Monday was due to since reopening during the summer.

The following locations were at capacity as of Monday afternoon:

LICENSING CENTERS

Bakers Basin

Bayonne

Delanco

Eatontown

Edison

Freehold

Newark

Paterson

Rahway

Toms River

VEHICLE CENTERS

Cherry Hill

East Orange

Hazlet

Jersey City

Lakewood

Newton

Runnemede

Springfield

Trenton

Turnersville

Wallington

