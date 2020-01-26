Contact Us
NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Among Five Killed In Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant Photo Credit: Keith Allison via Wikimedia Commons

NBA legend and former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant was among five people who were killed in a helicopter crash in southern California, authorities said.

The crash happened just northwest of downtown Los Angeles at about 11 a.m. Pacific Coast Time on Sunday, Jan. 26. The private chopper burst into flames after crashing amid foggy conditions in the hills over Calabasas.

Bryant, 41, who had four daughters with his wife Vanessa, played in the NBA for 20 years, all as a Laker.

He won two gold medals for Team USA and is the NBA's fourth-leading all-time scorer.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

