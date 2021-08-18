NBA Champion Dennis Rodman Spotted Singing At Central PA Distillery

Five time NBA Champion Dennis Rodman stopped by a central Pennsylvania distillery earlier this week

The 60-year old from Trenton, NJ, enjoyed some drinks and brought some smiles to Dead Lighting Still Works located at 311 Bridge Street in New Cumberland, according the distillery's to its social media.

⚡️You Never Know Who You Might Run Into at DLD❣️ Thanks Dennis for Joining Us At Dead Lightning Distillery! Cheers ✌🏻 We will be Open Thursday and Friday 5-10pm and Saturday 4-10pm. Posted by Dead Lightning Still Works on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Rodman is known for his time playing forward on the Detroit Pistons, the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.

At the distillery he was known for having a good time, even singing and dancing a little with the staff as seen on Instagram.

Rodman holds several league records including a league record for in rebounds for seven consecutive seasons.

He was twice named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and made seven NBA All-Defensive First teams.

Rodman was briefly a professional wrestler and television host and guest star in the 1990s and early 2000s.

In addition to his work in sports and entertainment, Rodman has been more politically active in recent years.

Starting in 2013, Rodman made multiple trips to North Korea and befriended Kim Jong-Un supposedly smoothing the way for the release of detained US citizen Kenneth Bae.

He was the first man to pose a nude for PETA's "Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur" campaign.

He also endorsed Donald Trump's campaign for President in 2016 and Kanye West's campaign in 2020.

Rodman has had too much fun at bars in the past, which has previously gotten him in legal trouble. Most recently he was charged with misdemeanor battery after slapping a man at the Buddha Sky Bar in Delray Beach, Florida on Oct. 18 2019.

But for folks at the local distillery it was all fun and games with the former athlete, as the company posted on Instagram, "Cheers Dennis, and thanks for stopping by."

