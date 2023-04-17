Contact Us
Navy Vet From NJ Unmasked As Pro-Russian Propagandist Donbass Devushka

Sam Barron
Donbass Devushk apparently went by the alias Mila Medvedev in a now-suspended Twitter account.
Donbass Devushka is not who she appears to be.

According to the Wall Street Journal, a popular pro-Russian social media account is actually run by Sarah Bils, a former Naval officer and native of Camden County.

Bils, who was born in Voorhees Township, now lives in Washington near the Naval Station Whidbey Island, according to numerous reports.

On social media, Donbass Devushka regularly celebrated the deaths of Ukrainian soldiers and posted videos to YouTube

On Telegram, she helped share US intelligence information that the government claims was recently leaked by Jack Teixeira, according to Insider. On Twitter, her account had more than 67,000 followers and is currently locked.

In an interview with Malcontent News, which helped uncover Bils' identity, Bils' mother denied knowledge of her online activity and said they had no connection to Russia, despite Bils or Devushka's claims on social media.

In a screen grab of a CashApp transaction shared by Pekka Kallioniemi on Twitter, Devushka appears to mock someone who donated $30 (plus a $3 transaction fee) to Ukrainian nonprofit, Ukrainian Aid Ops.

