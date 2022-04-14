Nationwide Hotel Chain's Corporate Credit Chief From NJ Admits Embezzling $300,000

A New Jersey employee who ran the company’s corporate credit card program for a nationwide hotel chain admitted embezzling $300,000, federal authorities said.

Marco Alvarez, 46, of Bloomfield, admitted that he “knowingly opened and used corporate credit cards to make $317,582 in unauthorized personal purchases” from April 2014 through January 2020, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Alvarez, who worked as a senior analyst for strategic sourcing, tried to hide the thefts by “transferring credits owed to the hotel to these credit cards to offset the unauthorized charges made,” Sellinger said on Thursday, April 14.

Alvarez took a deal from the government rather than risk trial, pleading guilty to wire fraud via videoconference with a federal judge in Newark.

U.S. District Judge Esther Salas scheduled sentencing for Sept. 21.

Sellinger credited members of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Newark and special agents of his office with the investigation leading to Thursday’s guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Fatime Meka Cano of his Government Fraud Unit in Newark.

