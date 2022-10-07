National Law Enforcement Group Touts Ridgefield Park Police Who Rescued Driver From Burning Car

Flames were quickly spreading when a trio of Ridgefield Park police officers found a driver trapped in a burning sedan on Route 46 this past July 4th weekend.

Intense heat and flames pushed the officers back before they partially doused the fire with an extinguisher and got the 55-year-old driver from Fort Lee out safely.

The trio will be honored as "Officers of the Month" by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) in a ceremony in town next week.

Daily Voice broke the original story: Ridgefield Park Officers Rescue Trapped Driver In Burning Car

It caught the attention of the NLEOMF, a Washington, DC-based nonprofit group that is at the center of recognizing and acknowledging America's finest while striving to make things safer for those who serve.

The Memorial Fund built and continues to maintain the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, a monument dedicated to fallen heroes that attracts lawmen and women and their families from far and wide, particularly during National Police Week each May.

The fund also built the National Law Enforcement Museum, adjacent to the memorial, which tells the story of American law enforcement through exhibits, collections, research and education.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund also maintains the largest, most comprehensive database of line-of-duty officer deaths, conducts research into officer fatality trends and issues, and serves as an information clearinghouse.

Ridgefield Park Police Chief Joseph Rella will be among those speaking at the award ceremony scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at police headquarters at 234 Main Street.

MORE INFO: NLEOMF "Officer of the Month" Award

