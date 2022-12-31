Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
News

Nasty Crash Near Route 17 Sends Two To Hospital

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Sheridan Avenue and Hollywood Avenue, Ho-Ho-Kus
Sheridan Avenue and Hollywood Avenue, Ho-Ho-Kus Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Two people were hospitalized following a crash at a busy Ho-Ho-Kus intersection.

The collision at the five corners at Sheridan and Hollywood avenues near Gilbert Road around 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 severely damaged an SUV and a wagon.

Both victims were taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren't immediately considered life-threatening.

Ho-Ho-Kus firefighters killed power to the vehicles and cleaned up a fuel spill. Ho-Ho-Kus police and EMS also responded, as did a paramedic team from Valley. Waldwick police assisted with traffic control.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

