NASA Rocket Launch Will Be Visible In NJ

A NASA rocket set to launch early Monday, Nov. 7 will be visible along the East Coast.

The Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo spacecraft had initially been set to launch Sunday, Nov. 6, but were postponed due to a fire alarm at Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft control center in Dulles, VA.

A color-coded map from NASA shows where the rocket will be most visible (see above). It will be visible from anywhere between 30 seconds to nearly two minutes.

According to the NASA website, the Cygnus is loaded with more than 8,200 pounds of research, crew supplies, and hardware for the International Space Station.

