Name Of Man Who Died In 9/11 Attacks Lives On Through New Secaucus Police K9

The name of a Secaucus resident who died in the 9/11 attacks will lives on through a newly-acquired Secaucus Police K-9 officer.

The ten-month old German Shepherd, “Strobe," is named after Steven Strobert, a 33-year-old Cantor Fitzgerald broker who died in September 11, 2001 attack on the Twin Towers.

Strobe was purchased from Connecticut Canine Services. He and his handler, Secaucus Officer Vince DeFazio, have undergone 29 weeks of rigorous training at the Bergen County Sheriff’s Canine Academy, which culminated on May 10.

“I truly hope Strobe may bring the Strobert family some solace by knowing that Steven’s memory will continue to live on,” Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

“When questioned about the meaning behind Strobe’s name, Steven’s story and sacrifice will be told, thereby keeping his memory and spirit very much alive.”

The Secaucus Police Canine Unit was founded in October 2020, thanks to a donation from the Steven Strobert Foundation, a non-profit organization founded in Strobert's memory.

This Secaucus Police Canine Patrol Team have been trained in agility, obedience, article/evidence searches, scent work, criminal apprehension and handler protection. Strobe has also been trained to detect various controlled dangerous substances, with the exception of marijuana.

The Canine Unit is assigned to the Operations Section and will assist the Secaucus Police Department in furthering proactive policing. Strobe will also be utilized for community demonstrations, in hopes of enhancing our community policing efforts.

The Secaucus Animal Shelter, under the leadership of Chris Conte, is donating veterinary services for Strobe.

“Adding canines to our police force is something I have always dreamed of,” Mayor Michael J. Gonnelli said. “Strobe will be an addition to the police department’s proactive policing efforts, but will simultaneously be serving as a remembrance of one of our beloved residents,” Gonnelli said.

