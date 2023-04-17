Naked, Agitated Route 17 Motel Guest Trashes Room, Seized By SWAT

A naked and agitated man was taken into protective custody Monday by a Bergen County Regional SWAT team moments after he trashed a Route 17 motel room, authorities said.

The 46-year-old man, originally from Paramus, appeared in the throes of what looked like "excited delirium" when Upper Saddle River police were called to the Fair Motel at 12:47 p.m. April 17, responders said.

The man was outside the room, naked and bleeding, when responders arrived and then immediately ran inside and barricaded the door, Upper Saddle River Police Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.

The SWAT team made entry at 1:15 p.m. -- less than a half-hour after the initial call -- and took the man into custody without incident, Kane said. He was brought to Bergen New Bridge Center in Paramus for treatment, the captain said.

Chances are that he'll be charged only with criminal mischief for damaging the hotel room.

"He basically destroyed the place," one of the responders said.

Ramsey and Saddle River police assisted, along with the Upper Saddle River Volunteer Ambulance Corps, an ambulance from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood and the Bergen County Regional Crisis Negotiation Team.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos.

