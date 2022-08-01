Mystery Rock Maybe From Outer Space Lands In NJ Yard

An 8-year-old boy from Cape May County made an extraordinary find with a metal detector.

It may link back to a meteor that fell to Earth on Nov. 13, 2021, according to Chris Bakley, an astro-photographer.

"The meteor was so large that many eyewitnesses saw it take over the daytime sky. NASA officials stated that meteorites could possibly be found around our area. All efforts to find these said meteorites came back unsuccessful… Until today!" Bakley wrote on Facebook.

The boy, from Ocean View, discovered what seems to be a meteorite fragment from that said meteor, Bakley said.

According to Bakley, the boy’s mom says that her son already loved space before making the discovery and this has only piqued his interest.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.