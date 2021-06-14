MYSTERY: Body Found On Route 3

Authorities hope an autopsy answers some questions about what appeared to be a pedestrian struck and killed on Route 3 over the weekend.

Police found the unidentified man's body near the eastbound highway divider in the area of Clifton Commons Sunday morning following calls about debris in the roadway, law enforcement sources said.

"It's unusual, to say the least," one said. "At no point did anyone report seeing a body. Apparently, no one realized what it was."

Once police arrived and traffic slowed considerably, it became clearer to passing motorists.

What wasn't clear was how long the body was there or exactly where the victim was killed.

He still hadn't been officially identified as of mid-morning on Monday.

All questions have been referred to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes's office, which is handling the investigation, assisted by city police, the Passaic County Sheriff's Office and the state Medical Examiner's Office.

Valdes had yet to release any information about the incident.

