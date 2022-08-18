Mysterious Death Of Fire Marshal K9 Prompts Questions In Gloucester County: Reports

The death of the Gloucester County fire marshal’s office K-9 “Ember” is under investigation by the county prosecutor's office, the outlet said.

A county spokeswoman only told NJ Advance Media that Ember, a red fox Labrador, died but didn’t respond to additional questions about the dog’s death.

Gloucester County Commissioner Christopher Konawel Jr. says he only found out the canine died in an anonymous phone call. Now, he's seeking answers.

"We have to figure out what exactly happened so this doesn't happen again," Konawel told ABC 6 Action News. "Yes, it is under active investigation, but we still deserve to know."

"I've requested multiple attempts to contact the people in charge and they didn't give me anything, have not given me any information in regards to anything. Yes, it is under active an active investigation, but we still deserve to know."

