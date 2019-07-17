Contact Us
MVC Just Brought Back Fee For Online Renewals Of License, Registration In NJ

Cecilia Levine
Long lines at the Wallington Motor Vehicle Commission.
Renewing your drivers license and registration online again comes with a price in New Jersey.

A fee that Gov. Chris Christie did away with in 2016 has returned for those looking to skip the line at the Motor Vehicle Commission.

Formerly called a "convenience fee," the $1.50 service fee made a comeback this spring, around the time the MVC began encouraging drivers to do the work online, NJ.com says.

Christie banished the fee in August 2016, kicking off an 18-month trial period in which MVC officials said there was "zero increase in usage on online services."

So when the trial was up, the top MVC administrator didn't renew it, NJ.com says.

