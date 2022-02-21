Muscle Car Sought After Clifton Man, 23, Is Shot Dead In Broad Daylight On Busy Paterson Street

Police were looking for a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows and black rims after a 23-year-old Clifton man was shot and killed outside a Paterson nightclub in the late afternoon, authorities confirmed.

Divan E. Tejeda had been shot once in the chest when police found him on Market Street outside the Bonfire Mofongo House and Lounge shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday, responders said.

CPR was in progress as Tejeda was rushed to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead soon after.

It was Paterson’s fifth homicide this year.

Confirming the killing, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora didn’t say whether any suspects had been caught or identified.

Rather, they asked that anyone with “additional information about the incident” contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or call the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.