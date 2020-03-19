Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Murphy's Restrictions Partially Close Trump's Bedminster Golf Course

Valerie Musson
Trump National Golf Club Bedminster
Trump National Golf Club Bedminster Photo Credit: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster Facebook

COVID-19 concerns have prompted President Trump to cease most operations at his golf club in Bedminster, reports say.

The facility’s clubhouse and gym, as well as its restaurants, are closed until further notice, General Manager David Schutzenhofer told the Washington Post.

Murphy’s measures include limiting restaurants to take-out, delivery or drive-thru options and restricting gatherings of more than 50 people.

While the golf courses will stay open, caddies and motorized carts will be unavailable, officials said.

No word on when the club will reopen.

