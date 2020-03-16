Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: With No Place To Go, You Might As Well Fill Up: NJ, NY, CT Gas Prices Continue To Drop
News

Murphy Urges Statewide Curfew In Joint Effort With CT, NY

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Gov. Phil Murphy.
Gov. Phil Murphy. Photo Credit: Gov. Phil Murphy

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy pushed for a statewide curfew Monday in a joint effort with NY and CT mayors to combat the novel strain of coronavirus in the tristate area.

All 9 million residents were urged not to leave their homes from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Amid what they described as a lack of federal direction and nationwide standards, the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced a regional approach to fighting COVID-19.

Movie theaters, gyms, restaurants, bars and casinos in NJ, CT and NY must close at 8 p.m. and remain closed until further notice, the three governors said.

In New Jersey, there had been two coronavirus-related fatalities as of Monday -- which health officials said were linked -- and nearly 100 presumptive positive confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Essential businesses will remain open, Murphy said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.