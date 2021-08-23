Murphy To White House: NJ Welcomes Afghan Refugees

Afghan refugees are more than welcome in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy told President Biden over the weekend.

Reacting to the Taliban-driven turmoil in Afghanistan, Gov. Murphy wrote that "New Jersey stands ready to provide safe harbor, support, stability, and peace to Afghan refugees."

Gov. Phil Murphy's tweet welcoming Afghan refugees to New Jersey Twitter @GovMurpny

Murphy, who announced the letter via social media over the weekend, said he was "making it clear that we welcome these brave individuals and their families to the Garden State."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Northern Command @jointbasemdl tweeted Monday that a military task force will help "specified Afghan special immigrant visa applicants and their families, and other vulnerable Afghans" at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in near Wrightstown in Burlington County.

The military will provide temporary housing, sustainment including medical support, and transportation, according to its message on Twitter.

"The @DeptofDefense recently approved a request for assistance from @StateDept," the tweet said in part. (See below)

The joint air base in Burlington County is offering help to Afghan refugees, the U.S. Northern Command tweeted on Monday. Twitter/ U.S. Northern Command

Joint Base McGuire–Dix–Lakehurst includes units from all five U.S. armed forces branches of the Department of Defense.

It's located about 18 miles southeast of the state capital of Trenton.

In a Monday afternoon address, President Biden praised the worldwide support expressed for Afghans including military both here and abroad.

A video of Biden's comments @POTUS can be found by clicking on this Facebook page:

