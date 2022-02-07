Murphy To Lift Mask Mandate For NJ Schools: Report

New Jersey students will soon no longer be required to wear face masks in the classroom, according to a new report by NorthJersey.com.

Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to make the announcement lifting the mask mandate on Monday, Feb. 7 at 1 p.m., the outlet said citing his administration.

School officials could opt to keep mask mandates in place if they so desire.

The New Jersey Education Association released the following statement:

“We are encouraged by the data showing a rapid decline of COVID transmission in New Jersey. Because of that, we are cautiously optimistic that the current statewide school mask mandate can be safely relaxed in the near future, assuming current trends continue.

“As we have said from the beginning of the pandemic, it is critical to follow the data and listen to public health experts when implementing or removing COVID protocols. As of today, that data is trending strongly in the right direction, and we look forward to additional public health guidance supporting the move away from mandatory masking in schools.”

The NJDEA urged anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.

