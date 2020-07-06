Murphy Threatens Pause Restart As COVID-19 Transmission Rate Spikes Highest In 10 Weeks

The COVID-19 transmission rate across New Jersey is the highest it's been in 10 weeks -- a sign that "we need to do more," Gov. Phil Murphy said at Monday's briefing.

In the last two days, the rate of transmission as been 1.03, meaning that every new case leads to at least one other new one, the governor explained.

"I do not want to have to hit another pause on our restart because a small number of New Jerseyans are being irresponsible and spreading COVID-19 while the rest of us continue to work hard to stop it," said Murphy, the same day youth day camps, in-person summer education and outdoor graduations were set to restart.

"One selfish person can undo the hard work of everyone else."

The transmission rate in New Jersey was 5.31 in mid-March, when Murphy issued the stay-at-home order.

Several recent outbreaks across New Jersey are directly tied to travel to other COVID-19 hotspots nationwide.

In Hoboken, 12 of 13 new cases were tied to known hot spots. Another slew of outbreaks were tied to New Jerseyans who attended a Myrtle Beach wedding, the governor said.

A 14-day self-quarantine advisory is in effect for New Jersey residents returning from 16 different U.S. states deemed COVID-19 hotspots. The quarantine is in place to "prevent flareups like the ones we’re now seeing," Murphy said.

"Our face covering requirement is in place to help slow the spread of this virus."

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

