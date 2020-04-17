Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 33 Deaths Reported At Park Ridge Nursing Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
News

Murphy: Stay Home, Beat Coronavirus

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Gov. Phil Murphy at Friday afternoon's briefing. Photo Credit: NJ Governor's Office. (screengrab)
One of those killed by coronavirus is EMS worker Robert Webber of Middletown, Gov. Phil Murphy said. Photo Credit: NJ Governor's Office (screengrab)

There's only one way to beat coronavirus -- and that's staying home, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

More than 300 New Jersey residents died of COVID-19 since Thursday, but social distancing continues to save many more lives.

"Defeating this virus" is what Murphy said is his top priority. "We need to have confidence that we're breaking the back of the virus."

New Jersey has 3,250 more positive coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 78,467. That number includes 8,011 hospitalized patients with 1,594 on ventilators, officials said.

A total of 781 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital, Murphy said.

The 323 new coronavirus deaths since Thursday brings the state total killed by the virus to 3,840.

Of the total killed by COVID-19, 1,530 have died in long-term care facilities in New Jersey, officials said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.