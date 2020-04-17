Murphy: Stay Home, Beat Coronavirus

There's only one way to beat coronavirus -- and that's staying home, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

More than 300 New Jersey residents died of COVID-19 since Thursday, but social distancing continues to save many more lives.

"Defeating this virus" is what Murphy said is his top priority. "We need to have confidence that we're breaking the back of the virus."

New Jersey has 3,250 more positive coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 78,467. That number includes 8,011 hospitalized patients with 1,594 on ventilators, officials said.

A total of 781 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital, Murphy said.

The 323 new coronavirus deaths since Thursday brings the state total killed by the virus to 3,840.

Of the total killed by COVID-19, 1,530 have died in long-term care facilities in New Jersey, officials said.

