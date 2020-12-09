Murphy Signs Bills That Will Reduce Wait Time In MVC Lines For Some NJ Residents

A pair of bills signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy this will save the state's senior residents time in line at Motor Vehicle Commission agencies.
One bill -- both signed Thursday -- gives new state residents 120 days (as opposed to 60) to get New Jersey licenses and get their registrations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The other allows agencies to use old photos of drivers age 65 and older more than eight years. The latter also applies to those with certain medical conditions who cannot wear face masks.
Designated senior hours at the agencies are forthcoming.
“This legislation will reduce wait times and allow our vulnerable populations to have the access they need to obtain critical services,” Murphy said.
“The temporary, but necessary closure of our MVC facilities earlier this year has resulted in an undeniable burden on many residents.”
New Jersey's MVC agencies opened in early July after four months of being closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Most are still catching up on backlogged work, leaving thousands of drivers no choice but to wait in line for hours -- even days.
