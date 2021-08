Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all of the state's workers, teachers and school employees.

Those who are not vaccinated will be subject to regular testing -- weekly, at minimum.

NEW: All state employees – including those at state agencies, authorities, and public colleges and universities – are required to complete a full vaccination course or undergo regular testing at a minimum of once to twice each week.



Full compliance is required by October 18th. pic.twitter.com/zgn7zFO5HO — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 23, 2021

The vaccination deadline is Oct. 18.

