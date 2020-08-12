Murphy Reverses Decision: NJ Schools Can Reopen With All-Remote Plan

Gov. Phil Murphy was expected to announce on Wednesday that some of New Jersey's public schools can start the academic year without in-person classes as long as they meet certain criteria, several news outlets report.

The governor told CBS News he will be announcing a plan "to facilitate remote learning as an option," NorthJersey.com and NJ.com confirmed. According to NJ.com, the schools that want to go all-remote must provide the state's education department with reasons why in-person classes are not possible, and how they're going to solve the problems.

The news comes after nearly 375 teachers in the Elizabeth School District refused to return over COVID-19 fears, prompting the district to submit an all-remote reopening plan due to a teacher shortage.

The formal announcement is expected to come from Murphy and the state's interim education commissioner Kevin Dehmer at 1 p.m. Wednesday, reports say.

The school reopening guidelines proposed in June by the Murphy administration say all of the state's 2,500 public schools must offer some in-person classes for the 2020-21 academic year, with an option for all-remote learning available to parents.

The plan calls for face masks, social distancing and other restrictions.

Groups representing school administrators and leaders of New Jersey's largest teacher union issued a joint statement calling for an all-remote fall reopening of schools over health concerns.

