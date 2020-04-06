Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Murphy Projects NJ Coronavirus Cases Could Peak Next Month

Cecilia Levine
Englewood Health prepares for more coronavirus patients.
Englewood Health prepares for more coronavirus patients. Photo Credit: Englewood Health

More than 3,600 new coronavirus cases were announced Monday in New Jersey, bringing the statewide total to 41,090 including 1,003 deaths.

Gov. Phil Murphy for the first time on Monday shared predictions of cases in the state, indicating between April 19 and May 11.

A peak in hospitalizations was anticipated between April 10 and 28, the governor said.

If social distancing is adhered to, cases in New Jersey would peak at 86,000 under the best case scenario.

Here's a county breakdown of the new cases announced Monday:

  • Atlantic: 132
  • Bergen: 6,862
  • Burlington: 646
  • Camden: 645
  • Cape May: 85
  • Cumberland: 64
  • Essex: 4,493
  • Gloucester: 279
  • Hudson: 4,395
  • Hunterdon: 211
  • Mercer: 740
  • Middlesex: 3,263
  • Monmouth: 2,545
  • Morris: 1,956
  • Ocean: 2,374
  • Passaic: 3,756
  • Salem: 29
  • Somerset: 902
  • Sussex: 292
  • Union: 3,685
  • Warren: 215

Under Investigation: 3,521

