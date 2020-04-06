Murphy Projects NJ Coronavirus Cases Could Peak Next Month

More than 3,600 new coronavirus cases were announced Monday in New Jersey, bringing the statewide total to 41,090 including 1,003 deaths.

Gov. Phil Murphy for the first time on Monday shared predictions of cases in the state, indicating between April 19 and May 11.

A peak in hospitalizations was anticipated between April 10 and 28, the governor said.

If social distancing is adhered to, cases in New Jersey would peak at 86,000 under the best case scenario.

Here's a county breakdown of the new cases announced Monday:

Atlantic: 132

Bergen: 6,862

Burlington: 646

Camden: 645

Cape May: 85

Cumberland: 64

Essex: 4,493

Gloucester: 279

Hudson: 4,395

Hunterdon: 211

Mercer: 740

Middlesex: 3,263

Monmouth: 2,545

Morris: 1,956

Ocean: 2,374

Passaic: 3,756

Salem: 29

Somerset: 902

Sussex: 292

Union: 3,685

Warren: 215

Under Investigation: 3,521

