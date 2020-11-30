Murphy On Statewide Lockdown: Don't Believe The Rumors

Rumors of a New Jersey-wide lockdown are just that, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday: Rumors.

"Just because we say all options are on the table doesn't mean we're about to exercise any of those options," the governor said during Monday's COVID-19 briefing.

"We have made it clear over past weeks we're not in same situation we found ourselves in during the spring."

As of Sunday night, New Jersey reported 2,961 COVID-19 patients in the hospitals, with 332 on ventilators.

Our overarching aim: to ensure the stability of our health care system.



We took the steps we did in the spring because the rapid increase in hospitalizations and the potential numbers from our modeling both pointed to the overload & potential collapse of our health care system. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 30, 2020

A "deeper dive" into the state's current second-wave modeling was expected to be provided Wednesday, the governor added.

Murphy went on to announce the cancellation of youth and high school indoor sports, effective Saturday through Jan. 2. The only exceptions are collegiate and professional teams, the governor said.

"We’re seeing outbreaks related to indoor sports," he said, "and this is a prudent, short-term step to help slow the spread."

Gathering limit on outdoor activities dropped from 150 to 25, back to what they were in May and June.

The only exceptions being political and religious activities, funerals, memorial services, wedding ceremonies, Murphy said.

