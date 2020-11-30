Murphy Expected To Postpone Youth, HS Indoor Sports Until January

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce tighter COVID-19 restrictions during Monday's briefing in Trenton.

Outdoor gathering limits are expected to drop from 150 to 25 people, while youth and high school indoor sports are cancelled until at least Jan. 2, ABC7 reports.

The NJSIAA earlier this month postponed most winter high school sports until at least January. Ice hockey practice was set to begin Dec. 14, but now that too will be put on hold.

Other indoor sports impacted by the new restrictions include wrestling, swimming and basketball. The new rules will reportedly take effect 6 a.m. Friday.

Murphy is expected to announce the new restrictions during Monday's COVID-19 briefing alongside NJ Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, who will be joining virtually as she is self-isolating following a COVID-19 exposure.

Earlier this month, youth hockey interstate travel was banned by Murphy and six other regional governors until Dec. 31, as activities surrounding the games was deemed risky for potential transmission.

